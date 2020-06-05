Project Veritas Releases Undercover Antifa Video, Member Talks Eye Gouging & 'Destroying' the 'Enemy'

The most peculiar — and chilling — thing about newly released video clips of left-wing extremist group antifa’s training sessions is its mix of terrorist training techniques and new-hire presentation.

President Donald Trump recently announced the U.S. would designate antifa as a terrorist organization because of their violent and brutal tactics, and judging from footage obtained by an undercover journalist through Project Veritas, the president was exactly right.

The journalist for the conservative nonprofit known for its investigative journalism and explosive undercover footage posed as a new recruit to infiltrate Oregon’s Rose City antifa group in Portland.

Project Veritas compiled the footage into a YouTube video posted Thursday with the title, “Project Veritas INFILTRATES ANTIFA: ‘Practice things like an eye gouge…injure someone’s eyes.'”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

While the organization did not explain when the video was produced or when the infiltrated meetings took place, the footage is nevertheless disturbing.

The journalist’s identity in the video is obscured by a black hoodie, face mask and sunglasses. He said that if members found him out, “it could escalate to violence against me.”

And what an antifa member identified as Nicholas Cifuni said in the next clip completely legitimized the undercover journalist’s concern.

“Don’t be that f—— guy with the g–d— spiked brass knuckles getting photos taken of you,” Cifuni said.

“Police are going to be like ‘perfect we can prosecute these f—–s look how violent they are,’ right, not that we’re not, but we need to f—— hide that s—.”

Antifa, which gets its name from its so-called “anti-fascism” stance and is comprised of loosely related but largely independent factions, has been implicated in violent protests in the United States and abroad.

The organization may also have had a role in the recent civil unrest that began after a black man named George Floyd died after a white police officer placed a knee on his neck for several minutes.

Furthermore, a report has suggested antifa was possibly planning anti-government protests as far back as November, long before the May 25 incident even occurred.

Even if the connection isn’t explicit, the similar tactics by individuals dressed in “black block,” which the undercover journalist described as uniform dark clothing so no one individual could be identified during their skirmishes, gives them away.

Besides their tactics, the group targets right-wing speakers, police officers and Trump supporters on campuses across the country, according to Campus Reform

In fact, the Project Veritas footage showed antifa member Adam Rothstein instructing members to “heckle” their opposition and make them feel “outnumbered” and “ridiculous” so that their “yay yay America Trump thing is going to go by the wayside.” Rothstein’s comments clearly mark the right as antifa’s enemy.

The undercover journalist went on to say he was halfway through the “prospecting process to become a full-fledged member of antifa” and described how he was contacted via a secure email platform and carefully vetted.

He also commented on the organized nature of the group, saying it was “almost like a company.” Footage showed trainers using an overhead projector as in a business meeting or human resources training.

But instead of banal subjects like quarterly earnings or a company’s standard process, members are schooled in weapons, preparing for conflict and the most efficient methods for causing harm.

“Practice things like an eye gouge, it takes very little pressure to injure someone’s eyes,” Cifuni said.

“Consider, like, destroying your enemy, not, like, delivering a really awesome right hand, right eye, left eye blow, you know?” he added in another part of the video.

“It’s not boxing, it’s not kickboxing, it’s, like, destroying your enemy.”

Project Veritas dropped more footage of antifa’s violence training on Friday, this time from a group in New York City.

“NYC ANTIFA FIGHT INSTRUCTOR: ‘Get a good liver or kidney shot, it’s pretty much crippling them,'” the organization tweeted with a clip.

“‘Break one of the floating ribs,'” the tweet quoted.

“‘Reframe the idea of self-defense…not simply you’re being acted upon by an aggressor.'”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

The video is over four minutes of antifa members training their new prospect on the best ways to fight opponents, cause the most injury and evade police.

While it is not clear if the footage was taken before the recent riot outbreak, what is clear is that antifa is engaging in clandestine recruitment and training to create a force to destroy American cities for their ideological agenda.

That certainly seems to fit the definition of a domestic terrorist group.

This group that claims to be against fascism, often defined by authoritarian control as its philosophy and violence in practice, is itself a fascist organization — silencing enemies through brutality and fear.